La Crosse large items spring clean-up and recycling day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department is announcing they are offering a “large items Spring clean-up on your city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day” between May 16-May 27.

Conditions of the event, as stated in the media release by the City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department, include:

There will be one collection per residential tax parcel on the city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day.

Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.

Each collection is limited to five items and their counterparts, per tax parcel (a table and four chairs is considered one item).

Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.

Items cannot exceed 300 pounds.

Items should be placed at your regular recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.

Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

According to the media release by the City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department, questions regarding items can be directed to Harter’s Quick Clean-Up at 608-782-2082. Other questions can be directed to the City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department at 608-789-7507 or recycling@cityoflacrosse.org.

