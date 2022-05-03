Advertisement

La Crosse large items spring clean-up and recycling day

The City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department is announcing they are offering a “large...
The City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department is announcing they are offering a “large items Spring clean-upon your city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day” between May 16-May 27.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department is announcing they are offering a “large items Spring clean-up on your city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day” between May 16-May 27.

Conditions of the event, as stated in the media release by the City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department, include:

  • There will be one collection per residential tax parcel on the city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day.
  • Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.
  • Each collection is limited to five items and their counterparts, per tax parcel (a table and four chairs is considered one item).
  • Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.
  • Items cannot exceed 300 pounds.
  • Items should be placed at your regular recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.
  • Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

According to the media release by the City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department, questions regarding items can be directed to Harter’s Quick Clean-Up at 608-782-2082. Other questions can be directed to the City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling Department at 608-789-7507 or recycling@cityoflacrosse.org.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
Police: 15-year-old Hillsboro High School student thrown onto concrete floor
According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop

Latest News

Dane County officials are suing dozens of fire-fighting foam manufacturers alleging their...
Dane County sues foam makers over PFAS pollution
[STOCK]
Applicants sought for Rusk County District Attorney
No one hurt after house fire in La Crosse Tuesday morning
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County