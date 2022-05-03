Advertisement

Most abortions in Wisconsin illegal if court draft holds up

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly all abortions could become illegal in Wisconsin if a leaked majority opinion draft by the U.S. Supreme Court holds up.

According to a Politico report, the draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Wisconsin’s abortion ban passed in 1849 and made unenforceable by Roe, would not take hold until the majority opinion is published.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

The draft opinion was made in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

