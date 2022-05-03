Advertisement

No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon

A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

From the scene it appeared the incident involved a school bus as well as another vehicle.

According to the Public Information Officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, it appeared a vehicle rear ended a school bus. No injuries were reported on anyone’s part. The driver of the vehicle that hit the school bus was cited.

It was reported by Student Transit that there were students on the bus at the time of the incident. Again, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
Police: 15-year-old Hillsboro High School student thrown onto concrete floor
According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop

Latest News

The day included a discussion of stem career pathways, robotics and coding activities,...
Young women learn about STEM opportunities at Imagine Summit
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/3/22)
River Prairie Festival-Celebration Of Art
River Prairie Festival-Celebration Of Art (5/3/22)
33-year-old Jeremy Hanson of Los Alamitos, Calif. was charged with terrorist threats, a felony,...
Cash bond ordered for California man charged with threatening president of school board