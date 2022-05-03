No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

From the scene it appeared the incident involved a school bus as well as another vehicle.

According to the Public Information Officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, it appeared a vehicle rear ended a school bus. No injuries were reported on anyone’s part. The driver of the vehicle that hit the school bus was cited.

It was reported by Student Transit that there were students on the bus at the time of the incident. Again, no injuries were reported from the incident.

