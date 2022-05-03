No one hurt after house fire in La Crosse Tuesday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in La Crosse Tuesday morning.

In a video post on Facebook Tuesday, the La Crosse Fire Department said that they responded to a fire in a basement in a home on the 1900 block of Prospect Street at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

In the video, the Department said they quickly extinguished the fire in the basement. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The post also said that the 1900 block of Prospect Street, located on the north side of La Crosse, would be closed while they investigate the cause of the fire.

