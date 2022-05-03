Advertisement

Parts of the Chippewa River Trail closed due to high river levels

The Chippewa River is in its action stage, prompting the closure of the lowest-lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.
Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire, Wis. on May 3, 2022.
Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire, Wis. on May 3, 2022.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parts of the Chippewa River Trail are closed due to rising water levels in the Chippewa River.

The City of Eau Claire said Tuesday that the Chippewa River Trail behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena are closed until the river level drops below its action stage.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the gauge at Grand Avenue read at over 765 feet, which is below the river’s flood stage of 773 feet. The action stage for the river is 764 feet, which prompts closures of the lowest-lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail. The trail is expected to recede below the action stage on Friday. Water levels have risen due to recent rain and run-off.

More information is available on the City of Eau Claire website.

Recent rain and runoff in the upper Chippewa River watershed have resulted in increased levels on the Chippewa River in...

Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
Police: 15-year-old Hillsboro High School student thrown onto concrete floor
According to a media release by the Sheriff’s Office of Vernon County, on April 29 Vernon...
Man arrested after numerous stolen road signs found in Vernon County
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
FFA students pulling into the Chippewa Falls High School parking lot, Monday morning. Each...
Chippewa Falls FFA hosts first ever Drive Your Tractor to School Day

Latest News

Confluence Dance Project
Confluence Dance Project (5/3/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/3/22)
Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
Grant aims to address sustainability with equitable food access at farmers markets.
USDA grant aims to address sustainability in Wis. farmers’ markets and equitable food access