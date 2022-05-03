Parts of the Chippewa River Trail closed due to high river levels

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parts of the Chippewa River Trail are closed due to rising water levels in the Chippewa River.

The City of Eau Claire said Tuesday that the Chippewa River Trail behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena are closed until the river level drops below its action stage.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the gauge at Grand Avenue read at over 765 feet, which is below the river’s flood stage of 773 feet. The action stage for the river is 764 feet, which prompts closures of the lowest-lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail. The trail is expected to recede below the action stage on Friday. Water levels have risen due to recent rain and run-off.

More information is available on the City of Eau Claire website.

