Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday

A large police presence was visible Tuesday morning near a home on 10th Street West in Altoona.
Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.(Phoebe Murray | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona Police said Tuesday there is no danger to the public as they conduct an investigation at a residence in the city.

A large police presence was visible Tuesday morning near a home on 10th Street West, which is closed between Spooner Avenue and Wilson Drive during the investigation.

Altoona Sgt. Jake Henning said that officers responded this morning to a domestic incident and the suspect was taken into custody. Henning said there was a “use of force” incident but no one was hurt by law enforcement. The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent use of force investigation.

Police said to avoid the area while they conduct the investigation.

10th Street West is closed between Spooner Ave and Wilson Drive for an investigation. There is no danger to the public. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Altoona Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

