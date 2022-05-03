Request to annex future Country Jam site into Eau Claire moves forward

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The future site of Country Jam USA is one step closer to being annexed into the City of Eau Claire.

Earlier this year, Country Jam announced it would be moving in 2023 to 160 acres of land in the Town of Wheaton. The new grounds are located west of Highway T and south of 20th Avenue.

Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission unanimously approved the annexation request from the Town of Wheaton into Eau Claire. It now goes to the Eau Claire City Council for consideration.

Speaking at the meeting, Attorney Brian Nodolf said the annexation is essential for future development at the site, including an events center and entertainment venue.

This year’s Country Jam music festival will remain at the current location in the Town of Union.

