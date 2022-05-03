Advertisement

River Prairie Festival-Celebration of Art

Rubber Ducky Race at the River Prairie Festival
Rubber Ducky Race at the River Prairie Festival(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -

River Prairie Festival is a community event that celebrates the 2022 season of programming in River Prairie Park and art in the Chippewa Valley.

River Prairie Festival will take place May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Prairie Park in Altoona with events the whole family can enjoy.

The festival includes an art market, food trucks, exercise class, rubber ducky race and more.

River Prairie Festival

