Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County

37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson will live in Wheeler beginning May 6.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from a secure facility Friday to live in Dunn County.

37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson will live at N11311 570th St. in Wheeler beginning May 6, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Stephenson’s release from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston includes supervision. As a condition of his release, Johnson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children, other than his daughter.

Stephenson was found guilty of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in 2009 and sentenced to two years in prison and four years of extended supervision in 2009. An additional charge of 3rd-degree sexual assault was dismissed, according to online court records. Stephenson was committed to the secure facility in June of 2012 as a violent sexual offender. Stephenson was previously found guilty of two counts of 4th-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin in 2004 and one count of 2nd-degree sexual assault with a child under the age of 13 in Minnesota in 2006.

