SPONSORED: May is skin cancer awareness month

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Even warmer temperatures will be here soon, and that means more people will be out in the sun.

May is skin cancer awareness month, and medical experts want you to be aware of the negative effects of too much sun.

Melissa Koopmann is a dermatology physician’s assistant with Marshfield Medical Clinic in Chippewa Falls. She says skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S.

Koopmann says too much sun exposure and repeatedly getting sunburnt can lead to skin cancer.

If you’re going to be in the sun, Koopmann suggests applying sunscreen 30 minutes before being outside and reapplying every two hours.

Koopmann also recommends keeping an eye out for any abnormal growths on your skin by using the ABCDE method.

“So if you try to put a line through it, it’s different on both sides,” Koopmann said. “B Is border irregularity, C is color change or several colors within the mole, D is diameter or anything bigger than pencil eraser size, and then E is evolution or change. If anything just significantly looks different to the patient.”

If something looks off about your skin, Koopmann says to speak with a health care professional.

Koopmann says your skin is exposed to the sun and UV rays year-round and recommends wearing sunscreen on your face and neck even if the sun isn’t hitting you directly.

