US will recover all jobs lost during pandemic by July, report says

The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.
The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.(Kameleon007/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. job market is close to hitting a major milestone in the COVID-19 economic recovery.

According to Fitch Ratings, the labor force has nearly regained all the positions lost during the pandemic.

The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March. Fitch reports that all jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic are expected to be fully recovered by July.

Fitch reports that 13 states have already filled the employment opportunities lost since the start of COVID. Those include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado.

Still, there is one major caveat – economists say the job market is still down due to a loss of positions that would have developed had the pandemic not shut down development.

