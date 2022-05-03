USDA grant aims to address sustainability in Wis. farmers’ markets and equitable food access

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded UW-Madison Extension a $200,000 grant that will be used to study six different farmers’ markets in north central Wisconsin.

Last year, NewsChannel 7 shared how central Wisconsin was aiming to bridge healthy food disparities. It revealed UW-Madison Extension was in the midst of applying for this grant to help make healthier foods more accessible.

Now that UW-Madison Extension received the grant, the money will be used towards studying the Waupaca, Rome, Marshfield, Wausau, and both summer and winter farmers’ markets in Stevens Point. It’s a two-year planning grant that will address sustainability with equitable food access with SNAP benefits.

The grant money will be used for a study conducted by a group of business and food sustainability interns from UW-Stevens Point and UW-Madison. The groups will be divided among each of the six markets. The study will: look at whether or not the market has the ability to process electronic benefits transfers, EBT, see how successful their SNAP benefits program is-- if they have it, how it’s been run, if it’s profitable, and how they can make the program more sustainable.

The study also looks to address the cost burden of EBT machines that process SNAP benefits, which is holding some markets back.

“Right now, at a lot of markets, really cash is king, right? So if you use credit, debit, food share or WIC, or however you have money to spend to buy food, a lot of the time the farmers market isn’t available to you. If you work on a Saturday, again the farmers market isn’t available to you,” Kelly Hammond, the Portage and Wood counties FoodWIse Coordinator as part of UW-Madison Extension said. “So really looking at all the things that make a market a central place in our community so we can have access to healthy, fresh local food.”

That also includes looking at accessibility, language access and disability access. The overall goal of the study and grant is to look at the long-term sustainability of farmers’ markets and to make healthier foods more accessible.

The group will also be collecting information on sales from farmers and interviewing customers to see how they are spending their dollars. It will take place over the course of two years, however, they will be doing this approach this summer for each of the markets.

“So we may see some changes already next summer based on what we learn, and if those farmers’ markets are able to implement those changes directly or waiting until we have that additional funding,” Hammond said.

Ideally, after two years the group will apply for an implementation grant. That grant would allow for more money to make the changes to get healthier foods accessible for all. They would also look to see if any long-term changes can be made by the state of Wisconsin to help support the funds of EBT machines and food share access at the markets.

The markets in our region that do have food share programs in place are Wausau, Weston, Waupaca, and Wisconsin Rapids.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.