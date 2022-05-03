Advertisement

UW-Stout hosts forum for 3rd Congressional District candidates

UW-Stout candidate forum
UW-Stout candidate forum(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at UW-Stout hosted and moderated a forum for candidates seeking to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

The forum was held at Harvey Hall Theatre in Menomonie. Democrats Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann and Brad Pfaff attended the forum to talk about a variety of topics, including getting students more involved in the election process.

One UW-Stout professor says this is an important event for the community and for the university.

“We had a lot of persistent emails and a lot of dedicated students, that work long hours and they had rhetoric at their disposal that gave them leverage over candidates because they really made their kind of passionate pleas for driving student voting up, which is something we’re all concerned about going into the November elections,” said UW-Stout

A primary election is scheduled for August 9. The winner of the general election in November will replace Congressman Ron Kind who is not seeking re-election.

