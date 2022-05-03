Wisconsin National Guard wrapping up deployment at Hillview Health Care Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin National Guard’s mission to assist long-term care facilities is coming to an end.

At the height of the Omicron variant’s surge, hospital beds quickly filled with COVID-19 patients.

To create more availability, people who required specialized care needed to be moved to places that were better equipped to provide it, such as La Crosse County’s Hillview Health Care Center.

There was available space at Hillview during Omicron’s spike earlier this year, but Campus Administrator Kelly Kramer didn’t have the staff to cover it.

“We did not have enough CNAs or nurses, but if we had those supports, we could take patients that would allow families to stay together,” Kramer recalled. “They could stay local, and they would free up space for others in our community who needed that hospital placement.”

That same scenario was being seen all around Wisconsin, so the National Guard was asked to step in.

“The Guard is called out for state emergencies such as fires, floods, natural disasters,” Col. Randall Myszka said. “This was the first time that the Guard was actually working that close with the public.”

Guard members were trained as CNAs, and then sent out to aid staff at Hillview and other care centers that required assistance.

With the extra help in place, Gundersen Health System was able to send 63 patients that needed long-term care to Hillview.

“That is an incredible amount of patients that otherwise would have been sitting at Gundersen Health System taking up a bed for a patient who had an acute care need,” Gundersen Chief Nursing Officer Heather Schimmers said.

As the mission progressed, Myszka said some Guard members ended up finding a new career.

“It drummed up a lot of interest in health care,” Myszka explained. “For the most part, they’re actually doing an internship, they’re actually seeing what it’s like first hand to actually be taking care of a person.”

With COVID slowing down, Hillview now has enough staff to adequately care for its patient population.

The National Guard will officially end its deployment at the health care center on May 8.

