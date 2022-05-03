Advertisement

Young women learn about STEM opportunities at Imagine Summit

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -28 of the Chippewa Valley’s brightest young women attended the Imagine Summit Tuesday, an event focused on introducing young women into STEM fields.

The summit was hosted at the WIN Technology headquarters in Eau Claire. The day included a discussion of stem career pathways, robotics and coding activities, cybersecurity and a Women in Tech Panel. Students were chosen for the event through an application process.

Event Organizer, Lisa Yohnk, says the summit aims to foster excitement for young women in stem related career paths.

“This is really important to let women know that there are opportunities for them to explore their STEM interests, whether they result in a career or not, and also let them know that local organizations are out here to support them. And we need minds like them. They’re the future of STEM,” Yohnk said.

This is the first year of the Imagine Summit, but the hope is it can continue for many years to come.

