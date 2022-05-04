Boyd, Cadott Chief of Police announces retirement

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chief of Police from the Villages’ of Boyd and Cadott is announcing his retirement.

Chief Louis Eslinger announced that he will retire effective May 4 of 2022, after serving 31 and a half years as a law enforcement officer in Chippewa County.

Eslinger wrote in a social post via the Cadott Police Department Facebook Page, “In 1991 I began my career as a police officer in Stanley and worked there for 17 years. During that time I was also hired in 1993 as a Reserve Deputy for the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, working patrol shifts, dispatch and special events such as County Fest, Rock Fest and the Blue Angels Air Show. I also worked for six months in Bloomer, assisting their agency while another officer was out and unable to work.”

The social post goes on to note more of Eslinger’s career and accomplishments.

The Stanley Police Department wrote a social post via their Facebook Page to recognize Eslinger as a “local legend and public servant.”

