Clairemont Comics gearing up for Free Comic Book Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The first Saturday of May lends itself to a day of attracting new readers to independent comic book stores.

Iconic publishers like DC Comics, Marvel Comics, and Dark Horse Comics, along with others, join forces to make free comics available at more than 2,300 stores across the country.

Thousands of comic book stores across the country will be indulging in the day including Clairemont Comics in Eau Claire.

“We’re going to have a big sale on Funko Pops, back issues, statues, action figures, pretty much everything comic-related will be up for grab this weekend,” says Chris Harsh, Clairemont Comics owner. “Even if comic books aren’t your thing, maybe you get into modeling, maybe you get into board games, card games, there’s a good chance you’ll find something here that sparks your interest.”

Harsh joins Hello Wisconsin Wednesday with what readers are in for ahead of the busy weekend.

