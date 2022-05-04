Community members and groups react to potential SCOTUS ruling

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the news the Supreme Court is potentially going to over turn Roe v. Wade, communities across the United States are reacting.

Community members gathered outside the Eau Claire County Government Center Tuesday evening to protest the uncertain future of Roe v. Wade.

Activist Kristin Deprey said she’s concerned about what the potential Supreme Court ruling may lead to.

“This could be the beginning, and not the end of rights being taken away,” Deprey said.

She was one of many people who turned out to let their voices be heard in Eau Claire.

Speakers shared their fears for the future.

“Imagining a world in which I get pregnant against my will and have to carry that to term is horrifying,” said one speaker.

Those gathered at the government center marched to Owen Park.

For Gloria Hochstein with the Eau Claire County Democratic Party, she remembers life before the original Supreme Court ruling.

“When I was in college, people had all these homemade remedies to help it along,” Hochstein said. “Most of them were very dangerous. Some of them were fatal.”

As those at Tuesday’s rally expressed their fears of a future post Roe v. Wade, some community members who are pro-life said they’re also concerned.

“I am worried,” said Barb Black from Eau Claire County. “There is so much polarization already in the United States, and I’m worried about more anger, more fighting, more worried and more division.”

While she believes life begins at conception, Black said she had empathy for both sides.

The group, Pro-Life Wisconsin, is cautiously optimistic about what a potential Supreme Court ruling could mean.

“We do hope for a day where, we always say here at Pro-Life Wisconsin, we hope for a day where no more mothers cry and no more babies die,” said Anna DeMuse, the communications director for Pro-Life Wisconsin.

If Roe v. Wade is struck down, Pro-Life Wisconsin said it will work to make sure every person in the state can enjoy their rights as citizens whether unborn or born.

WEAU also got a statement from the Republican National Committee.

It said in part: “The leak from the Supreme Court is extremely alarming and the Court deserves to deliberate without intimidation.... The Republican Party will always stand for the sanctity of life, speak up for the unborn, and protect vulnerable mothers.”

