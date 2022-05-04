Downtown La Crosse buildings condemned following India Curry House fire, businesses closed indefinitely

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of downtown La Crosse businesses are picking up the pieces following a substantial fire last week.

The two buildings that surrounded the former India Curry House were preserved after firefighters put out the blaze which began in the basement of the restaurant.

However, Assistant Fire Chief Steven Cash says both structures still felt the impacts of the fire.

“The structure to the south of the India Curry House took on some water damage, and then the businesses to the north, they suffered water damage and smoke damage,” Cash explained.

As a result, both of those buildings have been declared condemned, which means the Glory Days Sports Pub and River City Gold and Silver Exchange are closed indefinitely.

Even though the fire has shut down both businesses, Cash says they aren’t completely lost.

“There are elements in both buildings that need to be corrected, but once that’s done, the building inspector will come back in and reinspect it,” Cash detailed. “If the buildings meet the criteria for being corrected, then they release the condemnation sign and take It down.”

That’s exactly what happened with Designing Jewelers, which shares the same building as the coin exchange.

The jewelry store was declared condemned along with the coin store, but it has been fixed up enough to be habitable once again.

Work is still underway to clean out the Gold and Silver Exchange, along with Glory Days, and there’s no timetable on when either business will be able to reopen.

In addition, while Designing Jewelers is no longer condemned, managers don’t expect the store to be up and running for another few weeks.

The La Crosse Fire Department is still investigating the exact cause of the India Curry House fire.

