Evers appoints 3 regents to the UW Board of Regents

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing three new appointments to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Evers appointed Dana Wachs, Jennifer Staton, and Angela Adams. The release by the Office of Governor Tony Evers says these appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiration of three former appointees’ terms on May 1, 2022.

“Our UW System is not only critical for bolstering our state’s workforce and economy, but it also provides opportunities for students from all walks of life to develop new skills and meet their potential,” Evers said. “From serving in the Legislature and our communities to serving in our armed forces, the wide-ranging experiences that these folks hold will be invaluable to the overall governance of the UW System, and I’m honored to be appointing them to the Board of Regents.”

The release by the Office of Governor Tony Evers notes that Wachs is a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, has practiced law since 1985, and currently is a partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP. From 2013 to 2019, Wachs represented the 91st Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

“After many years advocating for the UW System in the Legislature, it is truly an honor to be appointed to the Board of Regents by Governor Evers,” Wachs said. “Our UW System is the pride of this state, and I look forward to helping it flourish in this new role.”

State Representative Jodie Emerson issued a statement congratulating Wachs.

“Congratulations to Regent Wachs on being appointed to the UW System Board of Regents. Dana has been a tireless advocate for higher education. His commitment and experience will not only benefit the Chippewa Valley, but the entire UW System. I’m grateful that Dana is serving the state of Wisconsin in this role and I look forward to working with him.”

