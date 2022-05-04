Advertisement

Families can connect with healthier tech habits

Parents play a key role in the relationship teens have with technology.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For families who are looking to change their tech habits, a study finds that technology can help teens connect more with their family.

The study conducted by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health found that families who engage with each other about technology usage form healthier relationships with technology. Parents play a key role in the attitudes teens have towards technology usage.

“Especially if you think about teenagers and it can be harder to communicate and find things to talk about, It really makes you think think that this can be a way parents and teens can connect and have great communication,” UW-Health Kids Adolescent Medicine Physician and Researcher, Dr. Megan Moreno said.

Dr. Moreno says the best way to have teens form healthier relationships with technology and grow communications is to have a device plan. Working out when you don’t want to be on technology together as a family and creating other rules together leads to healthier habits.

Dr. Moreno and her UW-Health team complied a tip sheet for parents and teens about technology usage based on the results of the study.

