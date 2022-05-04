Advertisement

Grants awarded to Chippewa Valley Events

Tourism grants for Chippewa Valley Events
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tourism in the Chippewa Valley received a boost Wednesday with an infusion of state grants.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism awarded more than $1,000,000 in Joint Effort Marketing or “JEM” grants to help promote events. Country Jam and the Eau Claire Marathon are two events receiving grant money.

Maria Van Hoorn, Secretary with the Department of Tourism, says the goal is to help Wisconsin tourism grow.

“Yeah. Our overall goal at the Wisconsin Department of Tourism is to drive travelers and inspire travelers who experience Wisconsin. And so this is one way we do it. This investment and infusion of dollars allows events like Country USA to try out new marketing programs or make their make their marketing reach much larger,” Van Hoorn said.

The grant awards are part of National Travel and Tourism week.

