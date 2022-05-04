Advertisement

Identifying allergies versus COVID-19

Local parks such as Centennial Park in Altoona are hotspots for allergy flare-ups
Local parks such as Centennial Park in Altoona are hotspots for allergy flare-ups(WEAU)
By JD Danielson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local experts speak on how to discern between symptoms of allergies and the COVID-19 virus.

As the flowers begin to bloom, and trees start pollenating, allergy symptoms are bound to follow. As these symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, and prolonged congestion often mirror those of the COVID-19 virus, something as common as mild allergies can be confused for a COVID exposure.

Dr. Douglas McMahon with the Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota says there are some key differences between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19.

“In regards to symptoms sneezing, itchy eyes, itchy nose: Those are more towards the allergy route, whereas fevers, headaches and fatigue are more towards the COVID,” he said. “Headaches and fatigue can be in allergies, but most of the headaches and allergies are more like a facial fullness, kind of a pressure in this area, whereas the COVID headaches are more dispersed type of headache.”

If you or someone you are in close proximity with begin experiencing symptoms as described by Dr. McMahon and other medical professionals, a COVID test may be required.

