Inaugural spring Dash and Bash at UWEC

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new spring event took place at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday as part of the University’s Springfest.

The inaugural spring Dash and Bash is a two-part event with a campus-wide race guided by clues and challenges followed by a “Bash,” formerly known as the “Spring Block Party.” Members of UWEC and the Eau Claire community who attended got to enjoy free music, food, games, and giveaways to celebrate another successful semester.

“We will absolutely intend to do it again next year. It’s a beautiful day. We got lots of engagement from the campus, from administration and things. Everybody’s really excited for it. So if it goes well, we’re hoping to do it again,” Brett Farmer, Director of the University Activities Commission, said.

The event was organized by the University Activities and Intergovernmental Affairs Commissions of the UW-Eau Claire Student Senate.

