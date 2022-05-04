Advertisement

Lieutenant with ECPD announces retirement

Lieutenant Jim Southworth with the Eau Claire Police Department is announcing he is retiring after 27 years of service.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Lieutenant Jim Southworth with the Eau Claire Police Department is announcing he is retiring after 27 years of service.

A social post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook Page states, “Jim was hired as a Police Officer on May 1, 1995, promoted to Sergeant of Police on February 27, 2006, and Lieutenant on April 2, 2007. Jim has been instrumental in many parts of the ECPD…”

The social post goes on to note more of Southworth’s career and accomplishments. The Eau Claire Police Department thanked Southworth for his dedicated service to both the community as well as the Eau Claire Police Department.

