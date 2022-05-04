Mondovi Public Library Capital Campaign
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Mondovi Public Library Capital Campaign Committee is working to raise money to build a new public library next to the current one.
The new building is estimated to more than double the square footage of the current library and is expected to cost $2.5 million .
Right now, all donations will be matched up to $100,000 due to a donation from local resident, Ed Mahlum.
Members of the campaign committee talk about the need for the new library and how people can donate.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.