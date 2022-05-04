EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Mondovi Public Library Capital Campaign Committee is working to raise money to build a new public library next to the current one.

The new building is estimated to more than double the square footage of the current library and is expected to cost $2.5 million .

Right now, all donations will be matched up to $100,000 due to a donation from local resident, Ed Mahlum.

Members of the campaign committee talk about the need for the new library and how people can donate.

