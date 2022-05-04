One-vehicle rollover in Sparta causes power outage

Sparta, Wis. (WEAU) - A one-vehicle rollover in Sparta Tuesday was the cause of reported power outages.

According to a media release by the Sparta Police Department, on May 3 at 8:23 p.m. the Sparta Police Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Wisconsin Street at South K Street in the City of Sparta.

Sparta Police Department says in their media release 29-year-old Jacob Kimpel of Sparta was traveling eastbound on Wisconsin Street when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off the roadway, hit a power pole, and rolled over.

As a result, multiple power outages were reported. Kimpel was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sparta Police Department is investigating the incident.

Assisting the Sparta Police Department were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Fire Department, Sparta Area Ambulance, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

