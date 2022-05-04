Osseo man sentenced to prison, photographed himself sexually assaulting a child

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 41-year-old Levi Robb of Osseo, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 18 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Robb’s prison term is to be followed by 20 years of supervised release. Robb pleaded guilty to this charge on Jan. 5, 2022.

In 2020, a 10-year-old girl said Robb sexually assaulted her in the past. The girl was interviewed and reported abuse details and reported that Robb took pictures of the assaults.

According to a media release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, investigators with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robb and searched his phone. No pictures of the assault were on it but investigators found “numerous other images depicting child pornography.” Robb was released on a signature bond following this arrest but before law enforcement found the explicit images. Officers went to re-arrest Robb for possessing child pornography and discovered he had another phone in his possession. On this phone, officers found explicit images that Robb produced of the 10-year-old girl, made when she was between five and seven years old.

The charge against Robb was the result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, and Trempealeau County District Attorney’s Office.

You can view the full release from the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.