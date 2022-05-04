Advertisement

Owen woman gets 5 year prison in meth trafficking case

Samantha Fristoe
Samantha Fristoe(Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Samantha Fristoe, 30, Owen, will spend 5 years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators said on June 7, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers purchased nearly 56 grams of methamphetamine from Fristoe and a codefendant.

At sentencing, Judge Conley highlighted the fact that Fristoe was on state supervision at the time she committed this offense.

Co-defendant Saige Marten pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison by Judge Conley on March 23.

Fristoe pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 4. Following her release from prison, she’ll spend 4 years on extended supervision.

The charge against Fristoe was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force; Eau Claire Police Department; Chippewa, Clark, and Rusk County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.  The Clark County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

An eagle shot near Colfax, Wis. in April 2022 returned to flight and exercise, according to the...
Bald eagle shot near Colfax flying, exercising during recovery
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (5/4/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/4/22)
Clairemont Comics is located at 2215 Fairfax Street in Eau Claire.
Clairemont Comics gearing up for Free Comic Book Day