Owen woman gets 5 year prison in meth trafficking case

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Samantha Fristoe, 30, Owen, will spend 5 years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators said on June 7, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers purchased nearly 56 grams of methamphetamine from Fristoe and a codefendant.

At sentencing, Judge Conley highlighted the fact that Fristoe was on state supervision at the time she committed this offense.

Co-defendant Saige Marten pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison by Judge Conley on March 23.

Fristoe pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 4. Following her release from prison, she’ll spend 4 years on extended supervision.

The charge against Fristoe was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force; Eau Claire Police Department; Chippewa, Clark, and Rusk County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

