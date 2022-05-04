Advertisement

Police chief extends “thank you” at Chippewa Falls City Council meeting

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Thank you was the message from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm during Tuesday night’s Chippewa Falls City Council meeting.

Chief Kelm thanked the council members and the entire community for their overwhelming support and compassion following the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

Chief Kelm said more than 100 officers, EMS, investigators and support personnel rushed from our surrounding area to help in the homicide investigation of Lily Peters. He says the whole community was impacted by what happened, and he’s proud to be part of a community that can come together through tragedy.

“As Chief, I want all of you to know that we have an excellent, well-trained and motivated police department. It is during difficult times that the department’s true colors. Come on. Chapel Falls, Police Department officers, investigators and staff worked over 260 hours above and beyond their scheduled shifts without complaint and often without having been needing to be asked until this case was solved,” Chief Kelm said.

Chief Kelm says he’s confident the community will heal as people continue to come together to support one another.

