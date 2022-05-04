Advertisement

Scammers posing as Chase Bank target Wood County residents

Scammers pose as Chase Bank
Scammers pose as Chase Bank(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about subtle red flags to protect your identity from scammers.

A recipient contacted the sheriff’s office asking it to share a letter the person received in hopes that no one would fall victim. By most accounts the letter appears legitimate, however, the phone number and address are not connected to Chase.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Lieutenant Jim Southworth with the Eau Claire Police Department is announcing he is retiring...
Lieutenant with ECPD announces retirement
Chief Louis Eslinger announced that he will retire effective May 4 of 2022, after serving 31...
Boyd, Cadott Chief of Police announces retirement
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/4/22)
A TIE fighter is one of dozens of pieces part of 'The Nostalgia Awakens' exhibit.(WMTV)
Star Wars exhibit coming to Janesville