Seven Mile Creek Landfill workers strike

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Workers at the main landfill in the Chippewa Valley are on strike.

Operating engineers at the Seven Mile Creek Landfill in Eau Claire stood on the picket lines with fellow members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 139, which covers the state of Wisconsin. They voted to strike Tuesday night.

“All we’re asking for is a better life, something better for us,” said Seven Mile Creek Landfill operating engineer Jared Simon.

He said they want GFL Everglades Holdings, LLC., the company that owns the landfill, to improve their benefits.

“We’ve been in negotiations for 13 months and we’ve gotten nowhere with it,” Simon said.

That’s why Simon and his three fellow operating engineers at the landfill voted unanimously to strike.

“We’re not asking for the world. We’re just asking for fair wages, fair benefits,” said Michael Ervin, IOUE 139 Organizing Director.

He said “fair” would be a contract similar to what GFL’s union employees get at the company’s landfill in Walworth County.

“The best way to quantify fair is the cost of living for their wages and benefits and a pension to take care of them,” Ervin said. “Those benefits that care of their families in the event their families are sick and that pension that takes care of them when we retire. That’s what we’re looking for.”

As for Simon, he said it hurts knowing people doing the same thing as him are getting better benefits from the same company. He operates machines that push dirt over garbage to keep it in the landfill.

“It’s like a kick in the shin. It really is,” he said. “It’s good for the goose but not the gander. I don’t understand that stuff.”

“This is, by all means, at the very minimum, middle class,” Ervin said. “We’re not asking for much more than that. We’re just asking for them to have a good life and, more importantly, have good benefits to take care of their family in the event someone gets sick.”

Ervin said he’s not sure how long the strike will last. That will be up to the workers.

WEAU reached out to GFL Everglades Holding, LLC. The company did not respond to a list of questions about the strike, an update on negotiations and how it will impact landfill operations.

