Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Clark County

66-year-old Jerome G. George will live in Clark County beginning May 10.
Jerome G. George
Jerome G. George(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison Tuesday to live in Clark County.

66-year-old Jerome G. George will live in Clark County beginning May 10, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. George will be homeless upon his release and authorities will update his address when he has one.

George’s release from prison includes extended supervision for three years through 2025. As a condition of his release, Johnson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children. Additionally, George must maintain absolute sobriety and not visit any places that primarily serve alcohol.

George was found guilty of possession of child pornography and possession of an improvised explosive device and sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation in 2018 with credit for time served. Seven additional charges of possession of child pornography and a drug paraphernalia possession charge were dismissed but read in as part of a plea deal.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

The release by the Office of Governor Tony Evers notes that Wachs is a lifelong resident of Eau...
Evers appoints 3 regents to the UW Board of Regents
Lieutenant Jim Southworth with the Eau Claire Police Department is announcing he is retiring...
Lieutenant with ECPD announces retirement
Chief Louis Eslinger announced that he will retire effective May 4 of 2022, after serving 31...
Boyd, Cadott Chief of Police announces retirement
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/4/22)