Sex offender to be released and live in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison Tuesday to live in Clark County.

66-year-old Jerome G. George will live in Clark County beginning May 10, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. George will be homeless upon his release and authorities will update his address when he has one.

George’s release from prison includes extended supervision for three years through 2025. As a condition of his release, Johnson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children. Additionally, George must maintain absolute sobriety and not visit any places that primarily serve alcohol.

George was found guilty of possession of child pornography and possession of an improvised explosive device and sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation in 2018 with credit for time served. Seven additional charges of possession of child pornography and a drug paraphernalia possession charge were dismissed but read in as part of a plea deal.

