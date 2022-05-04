Advertisement

Star Wars toy exhibit coming soon to Janesville

The collection will be open to the public on May 11.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The force is strong at the Rock County Historical Society as it waits the arrival of an exhibit called ‘The Nostalgia Awakens’.

The toy exhibit features dozens of original action figures of characters, spaceships, and beloved creatures. The pieces were made by the Kenner Toy Company from 1978-1985 and were based on the original three Star Wars movies.

Enthusiast Jared Roll will present the collection next Wednesday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society Museum and Visitor Center. He will share the story of how the franchise revolutionized movie merchandising and licensing.

Timothy Mahs, the Executive Director of the Rock County Historical Society, says expanding the types of exhibits will help bring more people to Janesville.

“[Star Wars] is a topic we’ve never ventured into,” said Mahs. “I’m really excited to see a lot of new faces and a lot of people.”

He says the response about the exhibit so far has been positive and he hopes will give a chance for fans to share their love of the franchise with the next generation.

“This could be a bonding moment for dads or grandparents with their younger children or grandchildren to be coming through and pointing these things out,” said Mahs. “It should be a very fun interactive exhibit.”

The exhibit will remain on display at the RCHS through the month of July.

Tickets for the grand opening presentation and for the exhibit are $15; $10 for children age 12 and under; free for children 5 and under; and a special family rate of $35 per family.

