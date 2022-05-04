Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up

A deputy in Ohio is getting praise for the way he comforted a toddler after her grandparents were arrested. (Source: Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) – A deputy in Ohio is getting praise for the way he comforted a toddler after her grandparents were arrested.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-month-old girl had to wait for her great-grandparents to pick her up after her grandparents were arrested on outstanding warrants.

While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the child into his patrol car and turned Baby Shark on his phone for her to watch.

Carey’s body cam video also shows him joke and play with the child and even wipe away her tears.

“The good news is that this sweet baby girl has many family members who love her,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Even more endearing is that Deputy Carey is not a father (yet), but he showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent/guardian would have wanted.”

The sheriff’s office said Carey stayed with the child for about 20 minutes before she was picked up by her family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Ukraine: Russia using ‘missile terrorism’ in wide attacks
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
Team USA honored at White House
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing...
Osseo man sentenced to prison, photographed himself sexually assaulting a child
Glory Days Sports Pub building is condemned
Downtown La Crosse buildings condemned following India Curry House fire, businesses closed indefinitely