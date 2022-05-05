Advertisement

AG Kaul recognizes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day of Awareness

Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the State of Wisconsin on this day.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day of Awareness is May 5.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the State of Wisconsin on this day.

“The importance of today can’t be overstated,” AG Kaul, said. “We must remember those indigenous people lost to murder as well as those who remain missing, praying for peace for them and their families. We center our work on this important topic around them.”

In July of 2020, AG Kaul announced the launch of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, which the Wisconsin DOJ says is “a partnership with Wisconsin Department of Justice and Indigenous communities to address and hopefully prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wisconsin.”

More information about the task force as well as resources for communities can be found here.

The full media release by the Wisconsin DOJ can be viewed here.

