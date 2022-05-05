ATF National Response Team undergoes annual training at Volk Field

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - A nationally known fire and explosion investigation team is having its annual training session in Wisconsin.

For more than 40 years, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has operated a specialized team to respond to large scale fires and explosions across the country.

The collective is known as the National Response Team (NRT), and members are trained to assist local and state law enforcement agencies with determining the cause of a fire or explosion.

“The National Response Team has within its cadre very qualified special agents that are just great fire and explosive investigators,” NRT Supervisor Chris Forkner added.

Even though NRT members are experts in their field, they still need to take time to sharpen their skills, and many are doing so this week at Volk Field.

The military base contains a training ground known as the REACT Center, and Director Matt Davies was able to modify the facility to accommodate the ATF’s needs.

“They came up with some specific items that they wanted to cover, we came up with ways to get it so that they could do that,” Davies said. “We’re also going to try to work with them in the future to expand on it...we can provide the same training, or we can improve on it.

Instructors with the REACT Center were able to train NRT members in a variety of unique ways.

“We’ve worked on scene excavation, use of oxyacetylene torches, bobcats, cranes, shoring techniques, things that help us stay safe when out in the field,” Forkner said.

As participants wrap up their training, Forkner hopes the experience will make them more effective members of the NRT.

“When they work with our state and local partners, whether it’s fire department heavy rescue, or contractors that bring in heavy equipment, now we can effectively utilize those resources on these scenes to quickly, efficiently, and effectively determine our areas of origin, our causes of these fires and these explosions,” Forkner explained.

Of the nearly 130 people that make up the NRT, Forkner estimates 120 took part in the training over the last few weeks.

