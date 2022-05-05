Advertisement

Cambridge native Kenseth joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

FILE - Matt Kenseth, center, stands next to the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR...
FILE - Matt Kenseth, center, stands next to the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Unlimited auto race at Daytona International Speedway, on Feb. 14, 2015, in Daytona Beach, Fla. was Kenseth was elected to NASCAR's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, May 4 2022. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File0(Terry Renna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The group will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20.

Kenseth was a first ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh.

Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

D3 signing day at Eau Claire Memorial
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 4t
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game
north vs memorial baseball
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022
Blugold softball
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 2nd