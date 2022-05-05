Advertisement

Corpse flower blooms at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

The powerful, putrid stench only lasts for up to 24-48 hours.
You can smell the corpse flower for yourself at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens
You can smell the corpse flower for yourself at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The waiting game for the corpse flower to bloom is now over at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Titan Arum flowered on Thursday afternoon after reaching a height of just under 68 inches.

The odor typically only lasts for 24-48 hours before it collapses.

Because the corpse flowers only bloom 4-5 times during their 40-year lifespan, it’s a rare botanical event. The last time this specific plant bloomed was in 2010 at a height of 6 feet.

Corpse Flower Update 5/4 - IT'S ALIVE! 🌺 As of late afternoon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Amorphophallus titanum #060051...

Posted by Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The City of Madison witnesses the event more than most as the Olbrich Botanical Gardens is home to four corpse flowers. The plants were a gift from the DC Smith Greenhouse on the UW-Campus.

The last time a corpse flower bloomed at Olbrich was in June 2018. Previously, this corpse flower had bloomed in October 2009.

To see (or smell) the corpse flower, head to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The Bolz Conservatory will be open for extended hours on Thursday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer as many people as possible the opportunity to witness this rare botanical event.

Admission is $6 for general public and free for children 5 and under.

The corpse flower has bloomed! I smell rotten and burnt potato chips. Olbrich Botanical Gardens is expecting a big crowd tmrw. Have you ever heard of something smelling bad that attracts people?

Posted by Marcus Aarsvold TV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Increased fire risks cover the northern two-thirds of the state.
DNR: Most of Wisconsin at high fire danger Thursday
LILY PETERS HOMICIDE CASE NEXT STEPS
LILY PETER'S CASE NEXT STEPS
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Lily Peters case: 14-year-old due back in court Thursday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday