DNR: Most of Wisconsin at high fire danger Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin has a high fire danger Thursday.

The line across the state from west to east starts south of La Crosse to south of Sheboygan, and anything north of that is considered at high risk, the DNR’s middle category of five for wildfire risk.

Counties along the bottom of the high fire danger area include La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Everything north is in high fire danger. Everything south is in moderate fire danger.

The DNR’s list was updated at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Fire danger in Wisconsin as of 9 a.m. on May 5, 2022. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The increased risk comes with increasing temperatures and windy conditions across much of the state. Vegetation also has not fully formed in most of the state after cooler weather prevailed for the last several weeks. The DNR recommends against burning across most of the state Thursday, and advised to take precautions with outdoor flames, such as campfires, to mitigate wildfire chances.

The DNR says it has counted 232 wildfires in 2022 to date, which have burned 425 acres so far this year. That includes 23 fires in the past week burning 23 acres, according to the DNR, with 8 fires occurring Wednesday burning 9 acres. DNR data shows that over 39% of this year’s wildfires have been caused by debris burning.

Last year at this time, 558 wildfires had scorched 1,708 acres across the state.

Did you know that Wisconsin had over 1,000 wildfires in 2021?



Spring is always welcome, but its dry and windy conditions create the perfect recipe for wildfires.



Read our spring cover story of the Natural Resources Magazine for more on wildfires: https://t.co/2uDA43oxyp pic.twitter.com/TDcjLfoTT0 — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 11, 2022

If you are unable to use the DNR’s burning restrictions, wildfires and prescribed fire activities map online, you can call 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876) for information in your area.

FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:

Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.

Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.

Review Important Documents: Make sure your Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.

Know your Evacuation Zone: , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go. Learn your evacuation routes , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.

Gather Supplies: for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!

Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.

More resources about wildfire safety are available here. You can learn about fire danger and burning restrictions in your area on the Wisconsin DNR website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.