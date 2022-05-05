Eau Claire County students create bracelets for Ukrainians

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -As the war in Ukraine continues, groups across Wisconsin are working to help those impacted by the conflict.

Two groups of students in the Chippewa Valley are making jewelry to help Ukrainians in need.

Students in two different Eau Claire County school districts are making and selling bracelets.

All proceeds are going to charities helping Ukrainian refugees.

For both groups of students, the best part of the project is helping others.

As images began to circulate from the war in Ukraine, Altoona Middle School Student Council Adviser Michael Laporte challeneged his students to create a fundraiser.

“Right away the idea of making bracelets stuck, and it was a great idea,” Laporte said. “Their reaction was really positive, and everybody is working together. These are the future leaders of our country, and I’m just proud to work with them.”

Those students brought in all the materials for the bracelets from the letters to spell Ukraine to the blue and gold beads.

For the eighth grade student council members, it was important to make an impact.

“It’s inspiring knowing that we can do something even if it’s the littlest amount,” said Greta Bakken, a student council member.

“Just knowing that we’re eighth-grade students and the fact that we can help in even the smallest ways is really a good feeling,” said Yonna Olson, another member of the student council.

At Locust Lane Elementary in Eau Claire, a similar drive to help those in need inspired some fourth-grade students.

“When the war started, I felt really upset,” said Claire Becker, a fourth-grader.

Claire started making and selling bracelets.

The donations began pouring in.

“A lot of people will buy huge orders like 8,10, stuff like that,” Claire said.

To make those orders, Claire uses colorful rubber bands like these--wrapping them together into bracelets.

Classmates like Ella Scymanski also lent a hand.

“I just like to know that we get to help people and make it easier for people who are struggling,” Ella said.

Their teacher, Mike Peplinski, said the students have all bought into the project.

“They heard, hey, we can do something to help others, that’s where the project came to be,” Peplinksi said. “It might have been a Grandma or a parent that brought it up, but these 9 and 10-year-olds have run with it, and not only just a little, but to the point where they are so excited to send this money and to help others.”

As the war in Ukraine continues, Becker said as long as they keep selling, she’ll keep making bracelets.

The Altoona Middle School eighth-grade students raised $200 for Ukraine.

That money is going to World Central Kitchen to feed refugees.

In their first donation, the fourth-graders at Locust Lane gave almost $600 to UNICEF.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.