Gundersen offering free training, job for CNAs through program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Gundersen Health System is announcing they are paying the tuition for people who enroll in its new Certified Nursing Assist training program.

The program is a collaboration with Western Technical College, intended to prepare people to work in the career.

According to a media release by Gundersen Health System, people who qualify for the program are said to “receive all-expense-paid training through Western, including coursework and hands-on clinical experiences.”

Gundersen Health System says in their media release the first group of students are scheduled to start on June 23, and programming runs through Aug. 21. Classes are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

According to the media release by Gundersen Health System, participants who complete the program and pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam are said to be offered a CNA position at Gundersen, in which the release notes they are required to commit to for one year to partake in the program.

For more information, or to apply to the program, visit their website.

