Highly Contagious Avian Flu reaches backyard flocks in Sauk & Pierce Co.

(Tobin Jones / AMISOM Photo)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The highly contagious avian flu that has led to the slaughter of millions of birds in Wisconsin has spread to two more counties in the state, including Sauk Co., state officials revealed Thursday.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, indicated the flu virus was in backyard flocks in both Pierce and Sauk Co. The birds at both locations where the flu was found will be killed, the agency noted.

These latest cases push the total number of counties that have seen this variety of the bird flu in domestic flocks to 11, DATCP reports.

State officials urge people with flocks to take safety precautions to protect their birds by keeping them indoors when possible, and by:

  • Washing hands
  • Disinfecting equipment
  • Restricting access to birds, and;
  • Separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days.

DATCP is also asking poultry owners to register their locations, as it will make it easier to track the spread outbreaks and communicate with owners whose flocks are at risk.

