Lily Peters case: 14-year-old due back in court Thursday

Juvenile C. P-B. will have representation determined in the review hearing.
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 14-year old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters of Chippewa Falls will be making a second court appearance Thursday.

Cash bond has been set at $1M for the homicide suspect who is currently being held in the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center.

After the preliminary hearing held April 27, 14-year-old C. P-B. is now facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Thursday’s review hearing will be a status conference to determine his representation in court.

Juvenile C. P-B. will be tried as an adult in criminal court due to the severity of the case, but it may not stay there. An Eau Claire attorney, not affiliated with the case, says if a judge rules there’s enough evidence to further a preliminary hearing, the defendant’s lawyers can then petition to move the case to juvenile court.

A decision that usually takes six to eight weeks.

Chippewa County DA Wade Newell says the timeline will depend on what the newly appointed defense attorneys advise for their client.

The hearing will be airing live on our website as well as our Facebook page at 3:30 p.m.

