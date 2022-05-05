Advertisement

Man dies after incident involving tractor tire in Taylor County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has died due to injuries suffered after an incident involving a tractor tire in Taylor County Thursday.

According to a media release by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at 11:14 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man trapped underneath a large tractor tire on a farm at the address of W5673 Pine Avenue in the Town of Little Black. The caller reported that the man may have passed away.

Upon arrival of Taylor County Law Enforcement and Taylor County EMS, they found that the man had been removed from underneath the wheel prior to their arrival and had no signs of life. Emergency responders attempted life saving measures, however, efforts were not successful. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities identified the man as 51-year-old Eli Mullet of Curtiss, Wis.

According to the media release by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, investigation indicates Mullet was “working on a tractor in the machine shed and at some point, the large rear tractor wheel tipped backwards onto him, trapping him.”

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release preliminary findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicate that Mullet passed away from asphyxiation due to injuries he suffered. No foul play is suspected at this time.

