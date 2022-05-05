No one hurt, cat returned to owner after Onalaska mobile home fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries were reported after a mobile home fire in Onalaska Wednesday.

According to a media release by the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the Onalaska Fire Department received a report of a mobile home with a fire in the laundry area on May 4 at 11:04 p.m. located at 1025 Oak Avenue South.

The media release by the City of Onalaska Fire Department says crews arrived and found an active fire in the rear of the structure with flames extending to the attic area. Occupants were reported to be out of the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. One cat remained inside and unaccounted for.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and ensured there was no spread of the fire. The cat was found and returned to its owner. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

The Onalaska Fire Department responded with 13 personnel. Assisting the Onalaska Fire Department were the Onalaska Police Department as well as La Crosse Fire Department Engine 4 which covered EMS calls during the incident.

