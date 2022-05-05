Students explore career paths at 20th Annual Career Venture

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in the Chippewa Valley got a glimpse at career paths Thursday during the 20th Annual Career Venture.

Nearly 2,500 middle school students from 28 schools gathered at the YMCA Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire to tour different local businesses. More than 70 exhibitors from 16 sectors showed off equipment, products, virtual reality simulators, vehicles and more to help highlight their companies.

The event director, Sawyer Sturz, says a local focus is what sets Career Venture apart from other career fairs.

“It’s not a job fair. It’s more of a career exploration to show them, you know, they don’t need to go very far once they’re done with high school. They have a lot of opportunities here in the Chippewa Valley so they can stay right here,” Sturz said.

Organizers say they’re glad to bring the event back this year after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.

