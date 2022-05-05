Advertisement

Students honored at Excellence in Education Banquet

Students from Augusta, Fall Creek, Osseo Fairchild, Eleva-Strum, Whitehall, Durand, Gilmanton,...
Students from Augusta, Fall Creek, Osseo Fairchild, Eleva-Strum, Whitehall, Durand, Gilmanton, and Mondovi were selected by their administrations for excellence in the classroom and in extra curriculars.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Students from eight area schools were honored Wednesday night at the Excellence in Education Banquet in Osseo.

Students from Augusta, Fall Creek, Osseo Fairchild, Eleva-Strum, Whitehall, Durand, Gilmanton, and Mondovi were selected by their administrations for excellence in the classroom and in extra curriculars.

Each student selected one teacher or faculty member to give them their award.

“I think one of the big things as we’ve been looking to get back to this for a long time, our schools have obviously gone through quite a bit in the last couple of years, and we’ve been wanting to do this for a while. So we’re so excited to come together as a large community again and recognize the many accomplishments of these students and acknowledge the teachers who shaped them and their progress along the way,” Ashlee Legear with the Osseo-Fairchild School District, said.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was the emcee for the event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Trax and Garbanzo & Babe
Eau Claire County students made bracelets to raise money for organizations helping Ukrainians.
Eau Claire County students create bracelets for Ukrainians
Workers at the Seven Mile Landfill in Eau Claire, Wis. on the picket line on Wednesday, May 4,...
Seven Mile Creek Landfill workers strike
Allergy Season During Pandemic
Allergy Season During Pandemic