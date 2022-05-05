Students honored at Excellence in Education Banquet

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Students from eight area schools were honored Wednesday night at the Excellence in Education Banquet in Osseo.

Students from Augusta, Fall Creek, Osseo Fairchild, Eleva-Strum, Whitehall, Durand, Gilmanton, and Mondovi were selected by their administrations for excellence in the classroom and in extra curriculars.

Each student selected one teacher or faculty member to give them their award.

“I think one of the big things as we’ve been looking to get back to this for a long time, our schools have obviously gone through quite a bit in the last couple of years, and we’ve been wanting to do this for a while. So we’re so excited to come together as a large community again and recognize the many accomplishments of these students and acknowledge the teachers who shaped them and their progress along the way,” Ashlee Legear with the Osseo-Fairchild School District, said.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was the emcee for the event.

