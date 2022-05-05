WAGNER TAILS: Trax and Garbanzo & Babe

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - What’s the fun in running around the yard if you don’t get dirty? That’s the motto Trax lives by.

The three-year-old lab mix is available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society. He’s described as a super busy boy. Staff members at TCHS say he should do well with another dog in the home.

Trax loves belly rubs, and he’s happy to play in the mud if it means getting outside and chasing tennis balls. You can email or call (608) 525-2300 to learn more about Trax.

--

Two dogs are waiting patiently at the Dunn County Humane Society to find their new families. Babe is three years old and Garbanzo is two.

Garbanzo is described as a bit of a goofball. He’s looking for a home without younger children and without cats. He loves car rides, especially when it includes a trip through the drive-thru for a treat. Garbanzo knows a lot of tricks, and he’s looking for a family dedicated to exercising him mentally as well as physically.

While some dogs serve as emotional support for their person, Babe is looking for a person to be her emotional support. She takes time to warm up to new people and to new situations, and will likely require multiple meetings before she’s able to leave the Dunn County Humane Society with you. A confident and experienced pet parent would be best for Babe in a quiet home.

Once trust is established, Babe loves to give kisses and get belly rubs. Some of her favorite activities include hiking, eating dried liver treats and playing with squeaky toys. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also email or call 715-232-9790.

