Wisconsin to get $2.3 million in TurboTax settlement

This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in...
This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will receive more than two million dollars as part of a multi-state settlement with the makers of the TurboTax tax filing program. The company had been accused of deceiving customers with misleading ads promising free tax services.

“More than 76,000 Wisconsinites ended up paying for tax preparation products that were marketed as being ‘free,’” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “It’s not right for a corporation to use deceptive tactics to profit from folks who are paying their taxes.”

On Wednesday, the New York attorney general’s office revealed the $141 million settlement between TurboTax maker Intuit and attorneys general from all 50 states, plus D.C. The agreement will require Intuit to suspend its “free, free, free” advertising campaign and pay restitution to 4.4 million people.

The deal mandates Intuit will pay customers approximately $30 for each year they were deceived into paying for filing services, Kaul’s office explained. Affected customers should expect to get notices and checks by mail.

The settlement covers people who used the commercial TurboTax Free Edition between 2016 and 2018 and were told they had to pay to file, even though they were eligible to file for free via the IRS’ Free File program, which Intuit participated in at the time. The company has since dropped out of the IRS Free File program.

